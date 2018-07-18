False claims: MACC detains former UPEN officer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a former State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) officer to assist investigations into false claims, bringing the total number of arrests to six.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested at the Johor MACC office here at about 11am yesterday following the detention of five male contractors last night.

According to a MACC source, investigations revealed that the woman had abetted contractors in making false claims for work in connection with the One District, One Industry (SDSI) and Entrepreneurship Programme for the Segamat, Mersing, Muar, Kluang, Tangkak and Kulai districts as well as the state-level Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Week two years ago.

The false claims submitted to Johor UPEN amounted to over RM400,000.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest. — Bernama