‘Fitri’s DNA matches with DNA on gun casing, face mask’ court told

MIRI: The High Court was told yesterday that the DNA findings on the gun casing and face mask which correspond to the DNA of the first accused, Mohamad Fitri Pauzi, clearly show that Fitri was the perpetrator in the murder of Bill Kayong.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nur Nisla Abdul Latif said this during the winding-up of her argument at the end of the prosecution case, where Fitri was charged with killing the social activist on June 21, 2016.

She pleaded to the court to convict the accused charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and impose a punishment that is justifiable.

The court fixed yesterday to hear the final argument from both the prosecution and the accused’s advocate.

After hearing the final argument from both sides, Judge Ravinthran N. Paramaguru then set Aug 10 to decide on the case while the accused was ordered to be detained further at Miri Central Prison.

Nur Nisla yesterday made a counter-claim on two issues raised by the defence counsel during the last case mention with regards to the shotgun and cartridge.

She said the defence counsel did not at all challenge the testimony of the 25th witness, Lau Lee Shen, with regards to the date Fitri took the shotgun from Lau’s house on the evening of May 30, 2016, and returned it to him (Lau) early the next day.

She said the date could be clearly remembered by the witness as the next day (June 1, 2016) was the Gawai Dayak celebration.

She also said based on the finding of the DNA on the gun casing and face mask which match Fitri’s DNA, it’s clear that Fitri was the perpetrator (murderer) in this case.

Fitri is represented by defence counsels Ranbir Singh, Orlando Chua and Arthur Lee. Majel Panyog was doing watching brief for Bill’s family.

Fitri, 30, from Jalan Dawai 1 Pujut 4D here, is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the murder of Bill Kayong, and if convicted, may be sentenced to death.

The offence was allegedly committed at 8.20am, June 21, 2016 at the traffic light intersection near Emart Supermarket, Kuala Baram Bypass here.