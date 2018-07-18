Kg Lusut Jaya 3 resident wants road repaired

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A Kampung Lusut Jaya 3 resident has called on the relevant authorities to repair the access road leading to the village.

The complainant, who only wished to be known as Betty, said the road was damaged by flash floods and soil erosion.

She said the road has continued to deteriorate, further narrowing the road.

“Initially, the tar-sealed road was not made to the best quality. Over time and the weather that frequently causes flooding along the road, the road has gone from bad to worse.

“The single carriageway that is supposed to cater to two vehicles, now can only allow one vehicle each time. This is intolerable and we are very upset with the workmanship of the contractor,” said Betty.

Kampung Lusut Jaya 3 in Taman Tunku is home to hundreds of families.