Nation 

Lab assistant charged with murdering colleague

Abdul ‘Azhim Mohamad, being escorted by police personnel to the court. — Bernama photo

BANTING: A laboratory assistant at the Sultan Abdul Samad Vocational College here was yesterday charged in the Telok Datok Court, Banting, with the murder of colleague last week.

However no plea was recorded from Abdul ‘Azhim Mohamad, 28, after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Mohd Isa Md Nor, who then set Aug 17 for mention.

The man was charged with causing the death of Zaimah Mahmod, 57, at the college
at Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad between 1.30pm and 3pm on July 11.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Nadia Basri appeared for the prosecution while Abdul ‘Azhim was not represented.

The press had earlier reported that Abdul ‘Azhim was believed to have stabbed and strangled his colleague Zaimah before calling the police to inform that he had killed the woman.

Police later found Abdul ‘Azhim with the woman’s body in a store room at the college’s administrative office. — Bernama

