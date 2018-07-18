Manyin: Uninterrupted supply of diesel to schools for 10 months

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research says schools that are depending on diesel-powered generators for electricity supply will not face any interruption of diesel supply, at least for the next 10 months.

Its minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin said that almost all the schools had been supplied with diesel as of yesterday, and that no school would be in the dark at least for the next 10 months.

“The Sarawak Education Department has just received a directive from the Education Ministry and Ministry of Finance (MoF) on June 20, authorising the direct purchase of diesel of up to RM20,000 per month with a ceiling of RM200,000 for 10 months for each school.

“The district education offices have been empowered to appoint suppliers – one supplier for one school, with priority given to a local company. The supplier must be registered with MoF,” he told a press conference after delivering his winding-up speech yesterday.

Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Sudarsono Osman were also present at the press conference.

There are 371 schools in Sarawak still without regular electricity supply, and are fully dependent on generator sets.

“Previously, 369 schools, mostly in rural areas were listed in this category, but two other schools, namely, SK Tegulang and SK Metalun in Belaga (previously under Sarawak Energy) have been added to the list, raising the number of such schools to 371,” he said.

Earlier in the august House, Manyin revealed that from 2012 to 2014, the contract to supply diesel and maintenance of generator sets worth RM539.4 million was given to 22 suppliers, while a contract worth RM523.4 million was given to 30 suppliers from 2015 to 2016.

A contract worth RM1.325 billion (inclusive 6pct GST) was given in the period from 2017 to 2019.

“This contract, for the design and building of solar hybrid system, supply of diesel and maintenance of generator sets for 369 schools, was awarded by the Ministry of Education to Jepak Holding Sdn Bhd, Manyin said.

The breakdown of the contract is as follows: General conditions and preliminaries (RM25,459,757); solar panel system (RM754,838,127); design and build and supervision (RM10,569,340.80); and operation and maintenance of generator sets (RM459,132, 775.20).

“This contract is a subject matter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation,” he added.

Manyin added that all of these schools were initially to be installed with solar hybrid system.

“However, we are of the opinion that this is not a total solution. Last year, my ministry submitted a proposal for 113 schools that are within 10km of the electricity grid to be connected to the grid. The estimated cost then was RM50 million.

“My ministry intends to pursue this further with the Education Ministry to ensure that these schools can enjoy 24-hour electricity supply so that students and teachers can enjoy the same convenience and comfort as their counterparts in urban areas,” he said.

The remaining 258 schools that are away from the electricity grid (more than 20km), he added, could probably be considered to be installed with solar hybrid system.