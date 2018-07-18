Musa still in London – Jeffrey

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, who is now on Bukit Aman’s wanted list, is apparently still holed up and undergoing treatment in London, said ally Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

The Keningau MP said he had spoken to Musa recently and had asked him to return home to resolve issues involving him.

“Latest I know he is in London. I spoke to him once, a little bit more than a week ago. I asked about his condition. He said he was OK, and I updated him on what has happened (in Sabah).

“I told him to come back soonest in order for people not to speculate and he said: “Yes. I will be coming back”,” he told Bernama at the Parliament lobby after the opening of the 14th Parliament by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V here, yesterday.

Musa, who is Sungai Sibuga state assemblyman, reportedly escaped to London on May 17 after creating a leadership crisis in the state.

He is now sought by the police over alleged criminal intimidation against the Sabah Governor during the May 10 swearing-in ceremony.

He is also being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of buying over assemblymen.

According to news reports, Musa must return to Sabah latest by Aug 11 to attend the state assembly sitting, whereby failure to do so would cause him to lose his state seat under Article 22(2) of the Sabah state constitution.

Musa was initially sworn in as chief minister before the Sabah Governor on May 10 but lost his majority in less than 48 hours with Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal being sworn in on May 12. – Bernama