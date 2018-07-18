Najib’s bank account no longer frozen — MACC

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The personal bank account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is no longer frozen, according to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source.

It said the account was no longer linked to politics or matters investigated by the authorities.

“Since yesterday, Najib’s account is no longer frozen because it is not linked to matters under investigation now,” the source told Bernama.

Asked whether the withdrawal of the freeze also covered several other accounts, the source said the freeze would also be withdrawn for the other accounts as well.

The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Special Task Force said on July 2 that it had frozen 408 bank accounts of individuals, political parties and NGOs involving a total of RM1.1 billion on June 26 and 29.

These accounts included those of 81 individuals and 55 companies suspected to have received funds from 1MDB. — Bernama