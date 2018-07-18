Natural Avenue donates RM20,000 to city’s martial arts event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Natural Avenue Sdn Bhd yesterday donated RM20,000 for the hosting of the Kuching Festival CASH Martial Arts Display, which would be held on Aug 11 at the hockey stadium at Jalan Padungan here.

According to a press release, this is the 15th consecutive year the company has come in as the main sponsor of this event.

When accepting the contribution during a simple ceremony here yesterday, Kuching South Mayor Dato James Chan Khay Syn thanked Natural Avenue for its continuous support for the Kuching Festival, particularly the CASH Martial Arts Display, which has greatly helped defray parts of the running expenses.

On the event itself, Chan said there would be 1,345 martial arts exponents showcasing their skills and talents.

This event would be a celebration of martial arts as those taking part would be representing wushu (30), tai chi (600), silat (335), taekwando (250), muaythai (30), silamban (10), and others (90).

The martial arts display aims to promote greater understanding among the people of the martial arts, which is also a healthy exercise particularly among the youths with regard to the diversity of Sarawak’s cultures and cultivate goodwill, tolerance and spirit of unity.

Chan hoped that this CASH Martial Arts Display would provide an opportunity for the people of Kuching to get a better insight into the world of martial arts.