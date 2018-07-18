Over 50 business partners attend seminar on latest in home security systems

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: More than 50 business partners across Sarawak and Brunei gathered here last Saturday for a seminar on the latest in home security systems.

Organised by iGuard Marketing Sdn Bhd and AA Security & Automation Solution Sdn Bhd, the seminar featured Optex Corporation of Japan and Italian firm Roger Technology which introduced their latest products.

Roberto Dal Bianco of Roger Technology introduced the company’s full digital brushless sliding gate automation system.

The company is the first manufacturer to offer a full digital brushless gate automation product which adopts high-speed digital control.

The motor, which is not only faster and safer, also reduces energy consumption more effectively to achieve the ultimate goal of saving power for users.

“This green technology has succeeded in making the motor consume energy less than one light bulb. In addition to power saving, through long-term research, the motor runs cooler during continuous operation, thus making it more reliable and helping users reduce expenses,” said Dal Bianco.

He added that because of the brushless motor technology, the electric sliding gate is quiet and silent during operation. Hence, users who return home late at night need not worry about the noise from the gate waking up family members.

Furthermore, regardless of acceleration and deceleration, the electric gate maintains constant power, torque and control at every point for users to use.

Meanwhile, Ken Arimura from Optex Corporation of Japan showcased its latest wireless security system – the Optex Genio. The wireless alarm system not only eliminates troublesome wire problems, but also makes installation quicker and more convenient.

“The Optex Genio can connect up to 40 wireless detectors, from the wall to the garden to the interior, to protect your home.

“In keeping up with the current trend, the security system comes with an app which directs all alarms and event signals to your mobile phone,” he explained.

Arimura said users are able view the status of their home security system through the app which is not only user-friendly, but also intuitive and easy for the elderly and children to use as well.

Parents can set permissions for different users especially their children.

Users can view the historical status of the security system, and control the security of the home at any time through their phones, he added.

Those interested in learning more about the two products can contact iGuard Marketing on 085-415222 or 011-10592911.