Padungan ADUN loses his temper

KUCHING: Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei losing his cool in the august House after being ruled by Deputy Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala that he was not qualified, under Standing Order 82, to debate the ministerial motion. Gerawat ruled that Wong was not qualified to debate because the latter represented Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon in both the Court of Appeal and the High Court in their attempt to see Dr Ting being reinstated as the rightful elected representative.

Earlier, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah moved a motion to apply for leave of application to appeal against the recent decision of the Court of Appeal in upholding the decision of the High Court to reinstate Dr Ting Tiong Choon as the Pujut assemblyman.

On Friday (July 13) , the Court of Appeal, in a two-to-one decision, dismissed the appeals of Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN), DUN speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar and Second Minister of Finance Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh against a High Court’s decision to reinstate Dr Ting as Pujut assemblyman.