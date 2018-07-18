Petronas holds majority of Jet A1 fuel’s market share in S’wak, says Awang Tengah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has clarified that the market share for the Jet A1 fuel is still largely controlled by Petronas.

According to him, the national petroleum corporation still holds 85 per cent market share of the fuel, while the remaining 15 per cent is under Shell and a local Sarawak company.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, said this in delivering his ministerial winding-up speech in the DUN sitting yesterday.

His points were made in response to a question by Pelawan assemblyman David Wong about local participation in the supply of Jet A1 fuel in Sarawak.

Adding on, Awang Tengah said the contract for the supply of Jet A1 fuel was based on successful open bidding by the major airlines such as Malaysian Airlines Bhd, Air Asia and Malindo.

He said in the past, Sarawak had helped to facilitate the necessary approvals from Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to enable local participation in the bidding process.

In this regard, he assured all that the government would continue to monitor the progress of local participation in the supply of Jet A1 fuel in Sarawak.