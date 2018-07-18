PGA foils attempt to smuggle controlled items via illegal route

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The 11th Battalion of General Operations Force (PGA) foiled an attempt to smuggle controlled items worth RM45,300 through an illegal route at Kampung Mongkos, Serian near here.

Its commanding officer Supt Rosdi Inai said acting on public tip-off and surveillance works, police 10.30am raided the illegal route heading towards Indonesia (Kampung Segumon) yesterday.

“Following the raid, police arrested 15 men aged between 19 and 36 years old and seized 15 motorcycles, 28 gunny sack of frozen chicken, 15 gas tank, 48 boxes of hotdog and four crate of alcoholic beverages estimated worth RM45,300,” he said in a statement issued today.

The suspects and seized goods were then handed over to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for further action.

The case is investigated under Customs Act 1967.