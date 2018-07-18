Residents’ Committee nabs duo for break-in
MIRI: The Pujut Residents’ Committee arrested two local men around 12.53am yesterday in connection with a break-in in Tudan.
A third suspect managed to escape.
Committee members were patrolling the area on Monday night, when they spotted three men coming out of a house while carrying a ladder, believed to have been stolen.
The team members then immediately gave chase and managed to catch one of them.
A further chase led
the team to arrest the second suspect around 2km from the house.
The third suspect managed to escape on a motorcycle.
Committee members later handed over the two suspects to the police for further investigation.