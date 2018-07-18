Review on prices of domestic flight tickets resolved end of the month

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The study on fixing the price of air tickets for domestic flights during the festive season is expected to be resolved at the end of the month, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook

He said the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) was now in the final stages of finalising the prices of the tickets.

“A comprehensive study was being finalised, we have not determined the approach for the ceiling price nor the other approaches, but in principle the policy decision to be made would not have a negative impact on the people.

“There is no point in fixing the ceiling rate during the festive season while on normal days the prices of air tickets could not be controlled,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bahru), whether the ceiling price for air tickets during the festive season could be implemented, during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Earlier, when replying to the original question from Alice Lau Kiong Yieng (PH-Lanang) on the price of MASwings domestic air tickets in Sarawak, Loke said it would be implemented by fixing the air ticket price without imposing other charges by the operator such as the fuel surcharge.

“The ceiling will be reviewed more frequently and it is based on the joint agreement between the Transport Ministry, Mavcom and MASwings according to the current needs,” he said. – Bernama