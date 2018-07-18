RM1.54 bln spent on RTP projects in Sarawak – Uggah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak government will continue to improve the infrastructure and physical facilities in the rural areas through the implementation of the people-centric Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas revealed that a total of RM1.54 billion had been allocated for the period of 2015 to 2017 to implement 4,836 RTP projects in the State.

“As at June 30, 2018, 3,929 projects or 81.2 per cent of the total number of projects had been completed while the remaining 907 projects are still at various stages of implementation,” he told State Legislative Assembly when winding up for Ministry Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development (MANRED).

Uggah also revealed that in 2015, out of 1,853 approved projects, 1,812 projects or 97.8 per cent had been completed; for 2016, out of 1,346 approved projects, 1,236 projects or 91.8% had been completed; and for 2017, out of 1,637 approved projects, 881 projects or 53.8% had been completed.

“The Government acknowledges that there are some shortcomings in the implementation of RTP projects,” he said, adding that most common shortcomings is the frequent changes of projects.

To date, Uggah said 2,168 projects or 45 per cent of the total 4,836 projects involved changes in project scope, cost and location.

Uggah stressed that MANRED is committed to transform agriculture and rural economy into one that is progressive and generating high income.

“This can be achieved through the adoption of modern, commercial and sustainable agricultural practices including human centric, inclusiveness and balanced development.

“In this connection, the primary objectives of my Ministry are to eradicate the remnant of rural poverty; increase the income level of rural farmers; attract youth to agriculture sector; and make Sarawak as the net exporter of food.” he said.

The biggest challenge, according to Uggah, is to eradicate rural poverty. He said the incidence of poverty in the rural areas decreased from 1.6 per cent in 2014 to 1.1 per cent in 2016.

“This figure is clear evidence that Sarawak government anti-poverty programme is a success story. We have reduced poverty rate from 59 per cent in 1970 to what it is today,” he explained.

Uggah told the august House that the monthly household income in the rural areas increased at the rate of 4.4 per cent yearly from RM3,387 in 2014 to RM3,695 in 2016.

To fight poverty, Uggah said the previous administration at federal level under Barisan Nasional (BN) had introduced 1Azam programme.

“For year 2017, Department of Agriculture Sarawak has assisted 90 households under 1AZAM with the allocation of RM711,900.00,” he said.

Uggah, however said he was not certain whether the new Federal PH Minister would continue with the 1AZAM programme. This, he said MANRED is considering to bid for State fund to undertake this poverty eradication programme.

“This programme is target specific and have higher degree of success as mean to increase income of the poor,” he said.

When touching on Oil Palm Industry in Sarawak, Uggah said it is a largely private sector-driven.

He noted that the private sector is now the largest contributor in terms of hectarage contributing 74 per cent (1,148,309 hectares) of the total area of 1.56 million hectares as at Dec 31, 2017.

“The Government through the various Land Development agencies such as SALCRA and FELCRA contributed seven per cent (108,956 hectares) while the Joint-Venture Companies under LCDA contributed 5.6 per cent (86,431 hectares). The independent smallholders subsector contributes 13 per cent (212,142 hactares),” he said.

The biggest challenge for Oil Palm industry, Uggah said is to introduce Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification scheme among smallholders to comply with international standards and environmental requirements.

“As of March 2018, a total of 728 independent smallholders with a total area of 4,071 hectares have been certified under MSPO,” he said.

Uggah said Department of Agriculture (DOA) has introduced oil palm smallholders planting schemes under the Socio-Economic Transformation Programme (SETP) in 2017.

“To date, a total of 1,464 hectares has been approved for planting involving 758 participants,” he said.

Uggah said oil palm industry in Sarawak is becoming very popular among the smallholders as it is able to generate an average monthly income of RM1,000.00 per hectare.

Touching on rubber, Uggah said DOA has implemented rubber planting programme since the Seventh Malaysian Plan (7MP) witnessing 57,312 hectares have been planted with high yielding clones involving 20,768 participants at a total cost of RM544 million.

“From the total area, 30,149 hectares are tapable. This programme will be continued,” he said.

Rubber, he added, has also long been an important source of foreign exchange earnings and revenues to the State, as well as, generating income to the smallholder farmers.

Uggah, however reaveled that most of the rubber holdings were too old and no longer productive, driving the export value for rubber products in Sarawak downward from RM265.7 million in 2012 to only RM102.86 million in 2017.

When touching on Sago Industry, Uggah said under the Sago Development Programme, the Government has allocated a sum of RM22 million for new planting and rehabilitation of sago small holdings.

“Since 2016, a total of 1,441 hectares of new planting and 2,562 hectares for rehabilitation has been implemented, benefiting 2,460 farmers,” he said.

Uggah said the total sago area in Sarawak is 51,518 hectares contributing to an average export volume of 40,000-50,000 metric tonnes per year.

As for coconut – Uggah said since 2016, RM20.5 million has been spent for coconut development programme covering an area of 1,765 hectares involving 1,409 farmers.

On Pepper Industry, Uggah said a Socio-Economic Transformation Programme (SETP) was introduced in 2017 involving 6,000 participants on a 600 hectares site at a total cost of RM15.6 million.

Uggah also revealed that a total of 97 E-Kasih participants have been assisted under the Socio-Economic Transformation Programme (SETP) for Edicle Bird Nest (EBN) production.

Each participant is given assistance amounting to RM20,000 for the construction of bird’s house and the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVS) is monitoring the progress of the programme.

Uggah touched on many other industries and government initiative in his 61-pages speech that took him almost one hour to deliver.