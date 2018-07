Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police arrested a 33-year-old man on Monday on suspicion of car theft.

The suspect was caught at a budget hotel in Jalan Lee Tak around 3pm.

The man was allegedly involved in stealing a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle earlier this month.

He then allegedly sold the vehicle to a buyer for RM5,000.

Police are investigating the case under Section 457 of the Penal Code for car theft.