S’wak govt is reviewing implementation of proposed LRT project – CM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today the Sarawak government is reviewing the implementation of the proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

He told the august House in response to Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei who sought a point of clarification after he delivered his winding-up speech.

“We are reviewing the implementation part,” said Abang Johari.

Throughout the entire winding-up speech, the Chief Minister did not touch on the proposed LRT plan for Kuching, Samarahan and Serian.

This prompted Wong to raise and seek clarification from the Chief Minister on the LRT issue.

Prior to today, some opposition members and Wong in particular had objected to the proposed LRT, calling upon the Sarawak government to consider calling off the mega transportation project.

Last March, Abang Johari announced that the proposed LRT project in Sarawak would cost about RM10.8 billion, setting to be the largest single state-funded project.

The Chief Minister added that the three-line LRT system was expected to be operational by 2024.