S’wak govt taking initiatives to improve RTP projects delivery efficiency – Uggah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak Government acknowledges that there are some shortcomings in the implementation of Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects and is taking crucial initiatives to improve its delivery efficiency by strengthening RTP management.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said a number of elected representatives were complaining about delay in RTP projects implementation.

“Each State Constituency is allocated RM5 million for important villages projects and a number of YBs are complaining to Chief Minister and as a result, a new approach has been undertaken,” he told The Borneo Post at his office today.

Thus, Uggah said there is a need to revamp certain implementation Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by establishing a dedicated RTP Units in Public Works Department (JKR) Divisional Offices comprising ‘RTP Unit with Design Function’ in three major Divisions namely Kuching, Sibu and Miri and ‘RTP Unit without Design Function’ in other divisions.

Uggah said the main agenda is how to speed up the implementation of RTP projects and at the same time improving the quality.

“The power of the tender Board was increased from RM500,000 to RM2 million, JKR and District Office throughout State will be upgraded with more engineers and architect to look after RTP projects, to solve the lack of manpower problems,” he said.

In order to strengthen the capacity in JKR Divisional and District Offices, the creation of 239 professional / technical posts on ‘Jawatan Berasaskan Caruman (JBC)’ basis had been approved by the State Government.

Uggah said the approved posts consisted of 86 Engineer Grade J41, 6 Architect Grade J41, 12 Quantity Surveyor Grade J41, 99 Assistant Engineer Grade JA29, 24 Draughtsman / Assistant Architect Grade JA29 and 12 Assistant Quantity Surveyor Grade JA29 for a contract period of two years (one-off);

On complaints over the frequent changes of projects, Uggah admitted it involved 2,168 projects or 45 per cent of the total 4,836 projects involving changes in project scope, cost and location.

“In the past, changes must be approved by State Implementation Monitoring Unit in Kuching, now if the cost does not change the power vested with Resident,” he said.

Uggah said an audit committee willl be set up to monitor the quality of workmanship but appealed to all community leaders to play their roles as the eyes and ears of the government.

“Ketua Kampung, Tuai Rumah and Kapitan to be eyes and ears of government, the resident must give them project plan, how long will that be, what is the thickness so that they can help to monitor,” he said.