Tunku Putra School’s Smart e-Saver entry triumphs at YIC Sarawak 2018

KUCHING: The project focused on saving young lives earned the ‘Smart e-Saver’ team from Tunku Putra School the top gold prize at the recently-concluded ‘Young Innovators Challenge’ (YIC) Sarawak, hosted by Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus.

The Tunku Putra representatives Joseph Chung Ming Chong, Kelly Chong Kai Xuan and Thomas Brabbs – mentored by Swinburne Sarawak student Ericson Tan Peng Hong and supervised by teacher Bong Poh Kwong – defeated 65 teams from 22 secondary schools in the southern region of Sarawak.

Joseph, Kelly and Thomas chose the theme ‘automotive/mobility’ for their project, which was based on the ‘Hot Car Death’ or ‘Forgotten Baby Syndrome’ – a situation where a baby or a young child is accidentally being left inside a locked car, resulting in death due to heat stroke or suffocation.

The students developed a device called the ‘Smart e-Saver’, where thermal and pressure sensors are able to detect the amount of passengers present inside a car.

An ultrasonic sensor above the passenger’s head calculates the body height of the passenger, which will determine whether that person is under the age of six.

Once a car carrying a child reaches the destination and the driver turns off the engine, the device enables an alarm to go off with the warning ‘Children in the car!’.

If the child is still unattended after five minutes, the device will send a message to alert the driver and the family of the child.

If there is still no response within the next 15 minutes, the ‘Smart e-Saver’ would send the GPS location and report to the police.

Other gold prize winners of YIC Sarawak 2018 were ‘DNAwesome’ of SMK Tun Abang Haji Openg, ‘D Bois’ of Lodge International School and ‘Lion and Unicorn’ of SMK Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Gapor.

Additionally, there were seven winners under the silver category, and 11 under the bronze category.

Moving forward, each of the four gold prize winners will submit individual five-minute pitching video that touches on the problem statement, solution, demonstration of the project and other relevant information that would enable their pitch to stand out.

Only 15 teams from all across Malaysia would be eligible for the National Accelerator Camp in Kuala Lumpur, set to be running from Sept 24 to 30 this year.

According to Swinburne Sarawak’s School of Engineering deputy head and event chairperson Dr Chua Hong Siang, the YIC has gained more interest this year as only 40 teams from 14 schools participated last year.

“I believe the ‘Train-The-Trainer’ (TTT) session held in April for school-teachers led to this higher participation as well as higher completion rate of projects.

“Moreover, there are more working prototypes being produced compared with those seen in previous years.

“Having said this, I hope the competition could attract more schools in the following years so that we can spread the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) far and wide,” said Chua.

Twenty-two Swinburne Sarawak students played a big role in the competition – as mentors to teams from the participating schools.

Under the TTT session, each mentor assigned to a school worked hand in hand with the teachers to mentor the students throughout a period of three months.

The annual YIC is open to students aged between 13 and 17 from public, private and international schools in Malaysia.

The competition is jointly organised by Yayasan Sime Darby and Chumbaka, with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) as its strategic partner, and supported by the Ministry of Education.

Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak (Tegas) and Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research Sarawak were joint sponsors of the Sarawak leg.

