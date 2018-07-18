Wong: State’s revenue expected to surpass RM5.525 bln projection

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SARAWAK’S revenue collection for 2018 is expected to surpass this year’s estimated revenue of RM5.525 billion, said Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

According to him, revenue collection for the first half of 2018 was RM3.266 billion, which was 59 per cent of the estimated revenue for the year.

He also noted that the financial performance of the state in 2017 registered a total of RM6.864 billion in revenue as compared to RM5.910 billion the year before.

“The increase in revenue of RM954 million or 16 per cent was mainly due to higher receipts from dividend from investment; cash compensation in lieu of oil and gas rights; and state sales tax on crude palm oil,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting yesterday.

On the state’s expenditure for the first half of 2018, Wong said the first six months of the year saw RM2.802 billion of Ordinary Expenditure, or 49 per cent out of the approved annual allocation of RM5.781 billion, being expended.

“Out of the total amount of Ordinary Expenditure expended, RM1.152 billion was for operating expenditure while the balance of RM1.650 billion was appropriated to the Development Funds Account.

“As for development expenditure, RM2.968 billion or 52 per cent out of the approved annual allocation of RM5.745 billion had been expended for the same period,” he remarked, adding that development expenditure is expected to increase progressively in line with ongoing activities during the year.

In view of this, he urged all implementing agencies to take proactive measures to ensure that programmes and projects approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan, particularly projects that are of high impact and have generated greater multiplier effects, are speedily implemented to stimulate domestic economic activities.

He also touched on the state’s economic performance last year which he said had benefitted from the cyclical upswing in the global economy, thus accelerating the growth in the state’s external demand.

“Sarawak’s economy grew at 4.7 per cent, exceeding the earlier projected growth of 4.0 per cent.”

As for the state’s economic prospects this year, he said it is expected grow between 4.0 to 4.5 per cent.