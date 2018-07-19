42 Sabahans, foreigners to be charged for World Cup betting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUDAT: As the France people celebrate their countrymen for winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, it was a different story for some 42 Sabahans and foreigners as they will be charged in court for their involvement in illegal football betting.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the suspects or ‘bookies’, comprises of 39 men and three women, were detained in 31 raids around the state during the World Cup tournament.

“Among the districts were the raids were conducted were in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Sandakan and Tawau.

“Police also seized about RM210,920 in cash including numerous items used for the illegal betting activities,” he said at a press conference at the Kudat police headquarters, today.

Also present were Sabah Crime Investigation Department head SAC Jauteh Dikun and Kudat police chief Superintendent Douglas Nyeging Taong.

Ramli said the suspects, in their 20s and 60s, will be charged under Section 6 (3) of the Common Gaming House 1953.