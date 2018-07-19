Absent MP Yamani risks disqualification – Liew

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Elected Members of the Parliament (MPs) who were absent during the oath-taking ceremony on Monday may face the possibility of disqualification.

“Elected MPs who were not sworn in on Monday may be disqualified within six months from July 16 if they fail to take their oath as provided for under Article 59 of the Federal Constition,” said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Liew, who is de facto Law Minister, was commenting on the failure of Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa to attend the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Monday.

However, Liew said in relation to Home Minister Tan Sri Haji Muhyiddin Bin Hj. Mohd Yasin who is also the MP from Pagoh, “we have received a notice stating that he is currently on medical leave for one month and the Dewan will make another arrangement for him to be sworn in later”.

As for Sipitang MP, “we did not receive any notification by way of a letter on why he was unable to turn up on Monday for the swearing in”.

“It is no coincidence that his father, the elected representative for Sungai Sibuga, Tan Sri Musa Aman, has failed to turn up at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly during its recent swearing in ceremony in Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

It was reported that Musa had issued a press statement last month to say that he was undergoing medical treatment in England although there was no indication of what sort of medical treatment he was undergoing and in which medical institution and for how long.

“As of now, we do not know if his son, Hafez, is also undergoing any medical treatment.”

In an earlier report, Sabah Umno Youth Secretary Bahrin Abdul Karim also claimed that he last met Yamani at the Chief Minister’s residence in Sri Gaya right after the 14th General Election.

According to him, Bahrin had failed to contact all the Umno Youth members and he believed that he (Yamani) is currently in London with his father.

It is also learnt that Yamani was absent during the youth division delegates’ meeting on Tuesday.