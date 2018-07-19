‘Be clear, constructive to promote safety culture’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Clear and constructive communication provides the mechanism by which knowledge and understanding can be improved to prevent at-risk behaviours and to enhance safety culture.

This was stressed by Dayang Enterprise Sdn Bhd (DESB) deputy managing director Joe Ling Siew Loung at the launching of its 2018 Quality, Health, Safety, Security and Environment (QHSSE) Campaign at a hotel here yesterday.

According to Ling, compliment and appreciation can be used as a way of communication in the instilling of QHSSE culture.

“Effective, positive, motivation and even fun communication mechanisms are critical to engage employees in safety activities and to gain cooperation and support to maintain a positive safety culture.

“Merely training people to work sagely will often not be sufficient. It may be necessary to provide forms of motivation and publicity to encourage them to take responsibility for their own health and safety, and that of others,” Ling said, adding the organisation has managed to secure five new contracts in the oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, the organising chairperson Patrick Leong emphasised that QHSSE is the top agenda in all activities at DESB and the core values in business.

Themed ‘Enhance QHSSE as Our Culture’, Leong said the campaign generally recognises that QHSSE is a continuation of Dayang’s working culture tradition and it is not just an order, rules or regulation but their built-in culture as they want to make sure the working environment is safe for everyone and make everyone go home safely.

In conjunction with this year’s QHSSE campaign, DESB has carried out a couple of activities such as the Marina Bay beach cleaning, blood donation, golf tournament, Biggest Loser (health monitoring programme) and a school adoption programme to promote safety awareness.

Among the programme highlights yesterday were booths by Miri Palliative Centre, Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and Ministry of Health, and talks by Dayang’s internal speakers on enhancing the QHSSE culture. Also present at the campaign launching was Fire and Rescue Department Miri chief Law Poh Kiong.