Consensus on amicable solution reached, power expected back

KOTA KINABALU: The power supply issue (or the lack of it) at 1Borneo Hypermall has taken a positive turn after numerous rounds of negotiations between the 1Borneo Hypermall Shoplot Owners’ Association, Sabah, tenants, the liquidator that has taken over 1Borneo Management Corporation (1BMC) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

According to a reliable source, the power supply for the air-conditioning at the hypermall may be restored in the next few days.

SESB disconnected the power supply for the air-conditioning at 1Borneo Hypermall for the second time on July 11 due to an RM8.7 million outstanding bill. The first disconnection was made on June 27 when the hypermall management failed to settle some RM9.3 million in arrears.

The management has since paid around RM700,000, leaving an outstanding balance of about RM8.7 million.

The source said that 1Borneo Hypermall Shoplot Owners’ Association, Sabah, tenants, the liquidator and SESB have more or less reached a consensus for an amicable solution. Details of the agreement are expected to be ironed out soon.

The source disclosed that the Hypermall Shoplot Owners’ Association, Sabah is probably going to take over 1BMC and settle part of the arrears.

Meanwhile, SESB will restore power supply for the air-conditioning at the hypermall after receiving the outstanding amount.

“The issue is expected to be resolved within this week. 1Borneo Hypermall will have the air-conditioning restored soon,” the source said.