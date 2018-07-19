Defreezing of Najib’s bank account: Not linked to SRC International, IMDB probes — MACC

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday clarified that the freezing of the personal bank account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was lifted because it was not linked to the SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC International) and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probes.

“The move to lift the freezing of the account was done not because of pressure from any party but because investigations into it had been completed,” the commission said in a statement here yesterday, On Tuesday, it was reported that the freeze on the personal bank account of Najib was lifted on Monday.

Meanwhile, MACC said other bank accounts belonging to Najib that were allegedly linked to SRC International and 1MDB were not frozen because they had been closed before the probes began in 2015.

“This means, the freezing of Najib’s bank accounts in connection with the SRC International and RM2.6 billion issues then could not be done because the said accounts had been closed before the investigations started,” it said.

The MACC also reiterated that the probe into the RM2.6 billion issue was still being continued.

On July 2, the Special Task Force on 1MDB had announced that it had frozen 408 bank accounts belonging to individuals, political parties, non-governmental organisations and companies involving a total of RM1.1 billion on 26 and 29 June 2018. Eighty-one individual and 55 companies are believed to have received money from 1MDB.

MACC explained that the clarification was being made because of confusing details issued by some people through the media.

On claims that the commission had publicised the freezing of the account widely but was silent about the defreezing, MACC stressed that this did not arise because the commission had never issued a statement on the freezing of the account. — Bernama