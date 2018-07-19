Efforts being made to bring Musa back – police

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Police believed that both former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and his son, Hafez Musa, are in London.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said police believed the Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman is in London and efforts are being made to bring him back.

Ramli however decline to comment further as investigation into the matter is now handle by Bukit Aman.

“We are doing all we can to bring him (Musa) back. I do not want to comment further as Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had issue a statement,” he said.

Ramli however did not rule out the possibility that Hafez Musa, the Sipitang MP and the son of Musa, is believed also to be in London following the latter’s absent in taking his oath of office in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, July 16.

Musa, who is the Sungai Sibuga state assemblyman, reportedly escaped to London on May 17 after creating a leadership crisis in the state.

He is now sought by the police over alleged criminal intimidating against the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin during the May 10 swearing-in ceremony.

He is also being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of buying over assemblymen.