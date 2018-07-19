ESSCOM detained 40 Indonesian immigrants including women, children

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) detained 40 Indonesians immigrants including women and children that just arrived from Nunukan, Indonesia without documents and landed at Kalabakan River at 1pm this afternoon.

ESSCOM commander DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali the immigrants detained were 20 men, 18 women and 2 boys who paid RM600 for the trip and seek job opportunity in Sabah.

They were detained in front of Kg Hidayah Sait Kinabalu Kalabakan Estate Mosque at about 4pm while being transported to Keningau on a lorry and pickup .

Hazani said, also detained were two local men aged 68 and 54 years-old and an Indonesian man age 20 who were suspects to arranging the transports for the migrants.

He added two Toyota four-wheel-drive, a Isuzu lorry, 2 cellular phones, RM969 and Rupiah 7,000,000 were also seized from the suspects.

The suspects are being remanded under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act and Section 26J Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Migrant Trafficking 2007.