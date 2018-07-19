Forklift operator found dead inside container

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: A 48-year-old man, believed to be a local, was found dead inside a container near Kampung Lupak Meluas at Batu Sapi road here about 7.30pm last Tuesday.

A police team, upon being notified of the finding by a member of the public, rushed to the scene to investigate and found the lifeless man lying face down inside the container.

The police have ascertained the identity of the deceased as a 48-year-old forklift driver whose job involved shifting containers around his workplace area. They also found out that the deceased lived in a container at his workplace alone after finishing his daily work.

Sandakan police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said no injury was found on the body which had been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem.

The case has been classified as sudden death.