Government not wise in appealing courts’ decision — Rep

THE government is not ‘very wise’ in their decision to file a appeal to the Apex Court in the hope of overthrowing the decision by both the Court of Appeal and the High Court in reinstating Dr Ting Tiong Choon as Pujut assemblyman because they are not thinking on behalf of the people.

According to Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang, in the event that this case goes to appeal yet again, it would mean that the taxpayers’ money is going to be used by the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to appeal the case, which would involve a substantial sum.

In the event the government wins the appeal, the current term of the elected representatives is left with at most two years.

“When they go for a by-election, money has to be spent again and this means that the whole country’s machinery will come down here and money will be spent. Is it worth it?

“There’s no saying that they will win the case, and now with the changes in the political landscape, we may even get to keep the seat in the event of a by-election.

“With all this wastage of public fund, has the government no better things to do with the money?” she asked during a press conference at the Media Room of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

She said the Court of Appeal’s majority decision on July 13 all hinged on the interpretation of Article 76 of the Sarawak Constitution on whether Dr Ting is a qualified person.

“It’s a majority 2-1 decision. It just shows that the majority of the people, even the judges and lawyers, think that most probably he’s not disqualified at all. If that’s the case, why don’t the Dewan put the money to better use by trying to amend the Sarawak legislation to make it clear so that there’s no second interpretation?

“This is what they should do rather than go on a ghost hunt to unseat somebody for two years and there’s no guarantee that with the money spent for court fees and by-election that they will get the seat.”