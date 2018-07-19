GPS’ registration expected to be finalised in August – CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The registration of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which comprises of Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) is expected to be finalised in August, this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said although the new coalition is still in the progress of being registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS), everybody have already acknowledged its existence as a new coalition and platform for the political parties in Sarawak.

“Even during the process of being registered, people have already described us as under the GPS coalition. They even indirectly recognised the existence of a special bloc under GPS although we are yet to be registered. God willing, it will be finalised next month. Everything will be finalised,” he said at the Sarawak Backbenchers Night Raya and Gawai Celebration dinner which was held at a hotel here last night.

Among those present at the dinner were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Tan Sri James Jemut Masing, Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and Chairman of Sarawak Backbencherw Club Paulus Palu Gumbang.

Abang Johari said after the coalition has been finalised, the next thing is for them to promote the coalition and its struggle at the grassroots level.