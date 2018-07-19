Internet bridges agriculture, business – CM

KUCHING: Sarawak will be banking on local entrepreneurs’ creativity and vision to bridge global business based on precision farming and high speed Internet connectivity.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg stressed that technology driven agriculture will be Sarawak’s forte as the state government embarks on digital transformation.

“It will not be traditional agriculture where one will be using a hoe to work, we are going into precision farming where the main tool will be one’s computer to manage the farm sensor to formulate the right balance of fertilisers and market the product globally,” he said.

Delivering his keynote address at the inaugural Borneo Entrepreneurship & Investment Convention (BEIC) 2018 today, Abang Johari stressed that creativity and vision will help local business to grow and capitalise on this region’s three billion strong market.

Under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Abang Johari said the state government will be giving to priority to Internet infrastructure while transforming the state agriculture policy.

“Being GPS government, of course we have a direction – GPS is global positioning system,” he quipped, stressing that Sarawak will be spending big amount of money to create the so-called business ‘bridges’ required by Internet age economy.

He stressed that one of the most important ‘bridges’ is the logistic requirements to support the online marketing platform.

“We will be spending big money in building a Digital Free Trade Zone somewhere in Samajaya, probably will link with the big players like Jack Ma & Alibaba while other players like AirAsia can also come in once we have the volume,” he said.

When touching on digital economy, Abang Johari pointed out that that one cannot avoid the impact of digital transformation.

“eBay started it. When eBay started selling products online, that resulted in the theories that we studied in school to be no longer relevant anymore,” he said, stressing that the business community must adapt to change quickly and ride on the newly established platform that offer huge market size such as Facebook (FB).

“Previously we studied branding, advertising and all those theories. Today it’s about community marketing, FB alone has three billion community members making them stronger than any countries,” he said.

With that in mind, Abang Johari explained why he had to make his decision fast and give priority to the development of high speed Internet infrastructure.

“When I assumed office as Chief Minister, that was my first priority to increase Internet connectivity and speed. The reason is the momentt you have that speed, there will be no divide between urban and rural, there is no divide between producers in urban and rural area. Therefore the state government is emphasising on this basic infrastructure while agriculture will be our forte, Agriculture will be our strength,” he said, adding that we have lands and the weather is to our advantage.

Abang Johari stressed that the question now is about identifying the right products to be marketed in the international market.

“You cannot use the present mode of farming, if you use a hoe, you cannot meet the demand. Meaning that you have to change the way you do your farming to what we called today as precision farming,” he said.

To facilitate the modern farmers, Abang Johari said the state government will introduce Agro Park with all the basic facilities.

“You manage your farms according to specifications and cycle, and your production will be sustainable to the market. If you move forward, we will be on the right track,” he said, adding Sarawak government would be emphasising on policies that benefit Sarawak entrepreneurs.

In noting that the BEIC is emphasising Borneo, Abang Johari stressed that the Island is the third largest in the world which is blessed with largest hydrocarbon potential.

Also present at the event were Minister for Industrial and Entreprenuer Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, Minister for International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Asistant minister for Industries and Investment Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Assistant minister for E-Commerce Datuk Naroden Majais, See Hua Group Chairman Dato Henry Lau and BEIC18 event organising chairman Pattrik Ting.

Meanwhile, Lau, in his welcoming speech said the BEIC 2018 has brought some of the best innovative minds in the region who would share their success, achievements and challenges in business and these were aimed at benefiting the participants of the event.

Lau also said that Sarawakians, particularly the entrepreneurs, are fortunate to enjoy the good governance in economy, education and social development practice by the present Sarawak Government under the helm of Abang Johari as well the legacy of former Chief Minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

The BEIC 2018 was jointly organised by Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Ministry of International Trade and E-Commerce, See Hua Group, LiveIntent and BEAM and they were supported by various government agencies and business-linked associations and media groups.

The one-day convention featured speakers and experts who would be talking about effects of mobile and digital economy, characteristics of successful entrepreneurs, business opportunities in Sarawak, investment outlook in general, digital and leveraging technology, the struggles in building nationwide brand and how to start up businesses among other things.

Video