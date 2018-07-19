Mahathir welcomes news of Jho Low’s arrest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he is unaware of but welcomed the news that businessman Low Taek Jhow, better known as Jho Low, sought by Malaysia has been arrested.

“I didn’t know. Thank you for sharing with me the information. I hope he (would) be brought back to Malaysia,” he said to reporters at the Parliament lobby today when asked to comment on the news.

A local newspaper had reported, citing the Hong Kong media, that Jho Low had been detained in China.

Asked if Malaysia had an extradition treaty with China, Dr Mahathir said Beijing could still hand over Jho Low to Malaysian authorities.

Last week, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said Jho Low, who is being sought to assist in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probe, is believed to have departed from Macau where he was known to have been last.

Mohamad Fuzi said that according to the e-mail from the Macau authorities, Jho Low is believed to have left Macau for an unknown destination. – Bernama