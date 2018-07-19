Man denies molesting sales assistant in hypermall toilet

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: An unemployed man claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to molesting a sales assistant inside a toilet of a hypermall.

Bensamir Bajad, 27, who appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine or any two of such punishments, upon conviction.

The unrepresented accused had allegedly committed the offence at the toilet of the hypermall building here at 8.45pm on July 14.

The court fixed July 30 for case management and released the accused on RM4,000 bail with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.