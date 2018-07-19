Sabah 

Man denies molesting sales assistant in hypermall toilet

Suraini Andokong

KOTA KINABALU: An unemployed man claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to molesting a sales assistant inside a toilet of a hypermall.

Bensamir Bajad, 27, who appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine or any two of such punishments, upon conviction.

The unrepresented accused had allegedly committed the offence at the toilet of the hypermall building here at 8.45pm on July 14.

The court fixed July 30 for case management and released the accused on RM4,000 bail with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.