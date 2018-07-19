Over 7,000 entitled to reduction in land premium refunds

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A TOTAL of 7,174 landowners will be entitled for refunds from the reduction in land premium for resettlement and village extension schemes amounting to RM43 million.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong called on original owners of residential lots in the resettlement and village extension schemes – except for Demak Phase 3, 4, and 6 – who have yet to apply for the refund to do so through the Land and Survey Department.

The Sarawak government reduced the land title issuance premium for residential lots at resettlement and village extension scheme areas by 50 per cent or RM2,500 from RM5,000 effective May 6.

“This is good news and I am happy that the issue, which I brought up, has caught the attention of the state government and they have responded and agreed to give this refund,” Yong told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly Complex Media Centre yesterday.

“On average, the owners who have paid before are entitled to get back at least between RM5,000 and RM11,000. That’s a lot of money for them.” Yong was responding to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan’s announcement during his winding-up speech on Tuesday that the Sarawak government has agreed to refund landowners.

She pointed out the refund application deadline is Oct 31 and only applications from original allottees would be entertained.

“The landowners include those staying in resettlement and village extension schemes in BDC, Sungai Apong, and Desa Wira, who had applied for their titles using the old rate,” she said.

Yong said further information would be released by the Land and Survey Department, which is now preparing the necessary application forms together with the checklist.

“Only those original allottees, who have been given land by the government, are entitled to get this refund. If you have sold your land to third party, you are not entitled,” she added.