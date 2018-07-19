Padungan rep: Abd Karim should apologise to Dr Ting

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei has urged Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to apologise to Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon for his allegation that the latter has committed an offence by holding dual citizenship.

According to him, under the Federal Constitution, it is not an offence for a Malaysian to hold dual citizenship.

“By holding citizenship of another country, it is only a triggering factor for the federal government to enquire whether to deprive one’s Malaysian citizenship.

“The federal government may still have the discretion not to deprive even if one holds dual citizenship,” he told a press conference at the Media Room of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here yesterday.

Earlier during the DUN sitting, Abdul Karim had tabled a motion to seek an approval for the DUN to apply for leave to appeal against the recent decision of the Court of Appeal in upholding the decision of the High Court in reinstating Dr Ting’s status as the rightful elected representative.

The minister pointed out that while the motion was not intended to be a personal vendetta nor a political persecution against Dr Ting, the action was to protect the dignity and integrity of the august House.

He said ‘everybody knows and the court also knows’ that Malaysians ought not to hold dual citizenship.

“When he (Dr Ting) applied (for Australian citizenship), he should be in the know that it is an offence under the Malaysian law,” he said.

To this, Wong said that Abdul Karim’s allegation that Dr Ting had committed an offence ‘is itself a defamatory statement’.

“Dr Ting has renounced his Australian citizenship and is 100 per cent a Malaysian. This is a serious and unfair allegation and Datuk Abdul Karim has to make a fair comment to be fair to Dr Ting.

“As a minister, he has to apologise or pinpoint which section under the Penal Code that Dr Ting has committed. If not, he should do the honorable thing by apologising to him.”

Wong also addressed the chaotic situation during the tabling of a motion when deputy Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala refused the opposition member the floor under Standing Order 82, which describes that ‘no member shall appear before the Dewan, or any Committee thereof, in any capacity for which he is to receive a fee or reward, or as an advocate for any party’.

“He cited the standing order in view that I am Dr Ting’s advocate, and therefore there is a conflict of interest. I have declared my interest even before I spoke.

“Yes, I’m counsel for Dr Ting and my legal firm is the advocate on record for him but I didn’t receive any remuneration or legal fee from him. Therefore, there is no conflict of interest.”

He said Gerawat had acted as though he was the prosecutor in regards to his qualification to speak at that moment.

“After he cited Standing Order 82, he immediately switched off my mic. That should not be the way in principle of natural justice which means that the prosecutor and judge should not be the same person.

“Chances should be given to the person prosecuted to defend himself but I was not given the chance.”

He also said the Standing Order should be used without favouritism and ought to be used in a manner applicable to both sides.

“You cannot use it at your whims and fancies. That’s why I refused to sit down because we have not been treated fairly as opposition members of the House.

“If the Deputy Speaker conducted the proceedings in a fair manner according to the Standing Order applicable to both sides, we won’t have been out of order in the House.”

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang, Pelawan assemblyman David Wong, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Chiew Chiu Sing and Dr Ting were also present at the press conference.