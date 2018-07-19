Pitas villagers’ long awaited road will be realised soon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PITAS: The wait will be over soon for hundreds of Kampung Kobon residents here to enjoy more comfortable road facilities.

Sabah ’s Rural Development Minister Ewon Benedick delivered the good news after his visit to survey the condition of the plantation roads and forest roads often used by the villagers within the area.

He said Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) will give due attention to the village which was listed under the ‘Kampung Sejahtera’ programme of the ministry.

“I realize that the Kampung Kobon residents have so much hope for basic facilities like road and electricity to be implemented in this village.

“It is now under KPLB’s jurisdiction, we can implement the maintenance and repair of the two-kilometre road for this village under the provision of Kampung Sejahtera program,” he told the press after the visit yesterday.

Ewon also said he would hold a further discussion with Pitas State Assemblyman Datuk Bolkiah Ismail and officials of Pitas District Office to facilitate the upgrading six kilometres of rural roads and electricity supply for Kampung Kobon.

He said the previous government’s leadership had taken note of the problems faced by the villagers and hoped that issues on basic facilities could be handled through the current government’s commitment and concern.

Meanwhile, residents of Kampung Kobon appealed to the government to speed up the road upgrading work and to provide electricity facilities in the village. – Bernama