PKR polls: Azmin yet to decide on post to contest

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has yet to decide on the post he would contest at the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) polls slated for end of next month or early September.

The PKR deputy president said he would make the decision later as his focus was now on the ongoing Parliament session ending Aug 16.

“At some point, I will make the decision. Right now, I only want to focus on the Parliament session. (As a minister) I have an obligation to answer all the questions given to us,” Mohamed Azmin, who is also Minister of Economic Affairs, told reporters at the Parliament lobby here yesterday.

Last Sunday, PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that he would be contesting the election for the party presidency, a decision he made after discussing with his wife and current party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as well as Mohamed Azmin and other PKR leaders.

Meanwhile, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar when met at the Parliament, lauded her father’s decision.

“It’s high time for him (Anwar) to be politically active again and hold the top post in PKR because his right (to be active in politics) has been denied for too long by the previous government,” she said.

In George Town, Penang PKR chairman Datuk Mansor Othman said party members had been waiting for Anwar to return and lead the party, and eventually the country, as they were confident that his leadership would further strengthen the party to overcome internal or external threats.

“For 20 years, PKR has been part of Malaysian politics and has successfully nurtured the seed of true democracy. This was proven right when even UMNO had moved on from its no-contest-for-top-posts tradition.

“So, in the spirit of New Malaysia, PKR will of course celebrate this festival of democracy,” he said in a statement here today.

In SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan PKR chairman Aminuddin Harun said the Negeri Sembilan PKR members believed that with his deeds and vast experience, Anwar was more than qualified to helm the party.

“With the change in the today’s political landscape, Negeri Sembilan PKR is confident that Datuk Seri Anwar will bring about major impact and paradigm shift in creating a new dimension of national politics,” he said in a statement. – Bernama