Police have taken Najib’s statement on seized goods – Noor Rashid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have called up and recorded the statements of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak regarding the goods seized from the residence linked to the former prime minister, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

“I feel he has been called and his statements taken three or four days ago…have to check with Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh (Director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman),” he said.

He disclosed this at a media conference after witnessing the ceremony on the Transfer of Duty of the Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Seri Amer Awal and his Deputy, Datuk Pahlawan Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim at the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters, here today.

When asked on the expected duration of the investigation on the case, Noor Rashid said much more had to be done.

“Many more things have to be scrutinised, take statements from witnesses and in the near future we will receive the letter from the Public Prosecutor,”he added. – Bernama