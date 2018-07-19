SGA satisfied with response to Sarawak Grand Championship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Mohd Lokman Mustaffa will return to defend his crown in the 5th Sarawak Grand Golf Championship at Damai Golf and Country Club (DGCC) from July 20 to 22.

However, the Ladies defending champion Zulaikah Nurziana Naseer will miss it as she is currently competing in a tournament in the United States of America with another state golfer Ashley Lau.

“The response towards the event this year is encouraging and there are many golfers from outside Sarawak who also are also taking part, with seven from Brunei and two from Sabah,” said Sarawak Golf Association (SGA) president Hoan Kee Hock.

He added that entries included those from Sibu Golf Club, Miri Golf Club, Bintulu Golf Club, Samarahan Country Club, Kelab Golf Sarawak and DGCC.

According to Hoan, among the upcoming junior golfers who are competing in this tournament are Sukma XIX golfers Malcom Ting Siong Hui and his sister Mirabel Ting Ern Hui, Aziel Teo Ken Yi, Amirul Fadlan, Steven Hii Tai Leong while the back-up squad members include Wesley Chai Wui Chern, Anson Yeo Boon Xiang, Matthew Peregrine Ong and Eliza Mae Kho.

Hoan is satisfied with the response from the top local golfers including the reigning Sarawak golf ace Lee Ka Tung from Sibu who will be joined by his brothers Kah Ming, Ka Sing, Ka Tiong and Kah Ching, Maggit Semong, Aw Yong Jhie Jgin, Johari Aman, John Ling, Bernett Ling, Lau Chin Leong, Bernard Yeo, Jordan H’ng and Daniel Yeo.

Hoan also expressed hope for the golfers to put up a good show in the coming event in view of the challenging golf course at DGCC which had recently hosted the prestigious Asian Tour Sarawak Championship.

The winners are expected to receive their prizes from event patron Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.