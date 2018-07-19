SugarBun’s Mission Finpossible promotion now on till Aug 15

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: SugarBun’s Mission Finpossible is happening at a SugarBun near you. Mission Finpossible starring Fish Burger and co-starring plate dishes, Fish and Rice meal together with Fish, Chicken and Rice meal will be featured in a month-long promotion which taglines ‘mission:makan’.

When asked about the promotion, SugarBun’s representative joked: “SugarBun’s fish burger is our top selling burger. It is about time it has its own movie.”

The campaign celebrates SugarBun’s classic fish burger while creating awareness of the other products associated with the fish patty. With prices starting from RM6.90, SugarBun’s Mission Finpossible will have you rushing for a double feature to your closest SugarBun restaurant.

In line with movies, SugarBun will be giving away Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) movie tickets on its social media websites. Follow its Facebook page ‘SugarBun Restaurant’ and Instagram @sugarbun_restaurant_officia1 to keep updated on the giveaways.

Mission Finpossible promotion is from July 16 to Aug 15 at all SugarBun outlets nationwide.

SugarBun is a leading brand for Quick Service Restaurant in East Malaysia. From only soft serve ice cream in 1979, the restaurant has diversified its menu to Western, Asian and Borneo food products. To date, the restaurant group has franchised over 92 outlets worldwide. Their restaurants include SugarBun, Borneo Asian Food by SB, Broasted by SB, Aunty Franklee Melbourne, and Roasted by Tong Meng. The group is also the master licensor in East Malaysia for Pezzo with 44 outlets.

Meanwhile, Borneo Asian Food by SugarBun invites all Sarawakians to dine in with 22 per cent off on selected dishes at all Borneo Asian Food outlets in Malaysia starting from July 22-25.

The selection differs from outlet to outlet.

There are a total of five Borneo Asian Food in Malaysia namely at Wisma SugarBun Kuching, Plaza Shell Kota Kinabalu, Menara Hap Seng Kuala Lumpur, Melawati Mall Petaling Jaya and Seri Alam Johor.

“We from SugarBun would like to reward all Sarawakians on such a celebratory occasion. It would be a great opportunity for Sarawakians to gather in a Sarawak homegrown restaurant and share such a joyous day with friends and family, especially Sarawakians living in Sabah and West Malaysia,” said a Borneo Asian Food representative.

On the terms and conditions, she said that only one Sarawakian identification card is required to be presented at the point of sales to be entitled to the 22 per cent discount on selected items. Therefore, Sarawakians can share their promotion with their non-Sarawakian friends and family.

The restaurant also suggested the public to follow its social media website to keep updated on the offering of each outlet.

For more details on the promotion, follow its official Facebook page ‘SugarBun Restaurant’ and Instagram @sugarbun_restaurant_official.