Talib to speak at ‘Sustainable Business Model’ talk

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A business talk on ‘Sustainable Business Model’ will be held on July 27 at the Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) Lecture Hall 3 here from 7pm to 9pm.

MPI and Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) will jointly coordinate the event where the featured speaker is Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

Talib, who is Jepak assemblyman, will share with participants the various issues affecting local business operations and how to stay viable.

He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Administration in 1974 and a Master’s in Commerce and Administration from Victoria University, Wellington, New Zealand in 1976.

His first involvement in the public service was with the State Planning Unit as principal assistant secretary.

Later, he was appointed the permanent secretary to both the State Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Ministry of Industrial Development.

Talib was the chairman of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) from 1995 to 2016.

He has also held senior management positions in the Petronas Group.

His other credentials included serving on the boards of government agencies such as MIDA, SIRIM, STIDC and on the boards of public-listed companies such as Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd.

He is also the chairman of Sarawak Concrete Industries Bhd.

The talk will be in English and Bahasa Malaysia and admission is free.

His targeted audience includes players in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), be they company owners, managers, marketing professionals, business students or accounting students.

For enquiry, contact SCCCI at 084-319949/326959 or MPI at 084-322268.