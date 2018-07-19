Uggah: Government committed to develop sago industry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The government is committed to developing the sago industry and make sago as one of the major commodities that contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said sago is among the key agriculture trading commodities of Sarawak since the 1880s, and is a potential food security item.

He said the government has engaged and intensified upstream and downstream research activities for the crop.

“Efforts have also been made to develop and set up integrated sago waste treatment system on existing mills to minimise pollution, develop products from sago biomass, produce sago starch and upscaling study on the production of clonal high-yielding and quality sago planting materials and other crops.

“Under the Sago Development Programme, the government has allocated RM22 million for new planting and rehabilitation of sago small holdings.

“Since 2016, a total of 1,441ha of new planting and 2,562ha for rehabilitation have been implemented, benefiting 2,460 farmers,” he said.

The growth and evolution of Sarawak’s sago industry is associated with the growth and development of the smallholders, who are still relying on the traditional approach. This has contributed to the inconsistent sago starch production in Sarawak.

To increase sago production in Sarawak, Craun Research Sdn Bhd has been given the task to supply sago planting materials to the Department of Agriculture (DoA) for their Sago Smallholders Satellite Estate Development (SSSED) programme.

This programme was initiated by the government to consolidate and rehabilitate sago smallholdings as well as to maximize economic returns and improve smallholders’ income.

The total sago area in Sarawak is 51,518ha which contribute to an average export volume of 40,000-50,000 metric tonnes per year, a marginal increase over the years.

“High demand but limited supply has caused the price of sago flour to increase to around RM2,000 per metric tonne.

“Last year, the export volume was 40,885mt valued at RM86.8 million. About 52 per cent of the starch was exported to Peninsular Malaysia and 33 per cent to Japan.

“Although the sago area in Sarawak is smaller compared to Indonesia, Sarawak is still the world largest exporter of sago flour,” Uggah told the august House in his ministerial winding-up speech yesterday.

In Indonesia, sago flour is mainly used for local consumption, he added.