3 Indonesians among 7 nabbed for terrorism

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police detained seven people including three Indonesians in Terengganu, Selangor, Perak and Johor from July 12 to last Tuesday for suspected involvement with terrorist groups.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the first arrest in Terengganu last Thursday involved a 26-year-old Indonesian businessman, who had professed allegiance to the top leader of the Indonesian Islamic State (NII) in Bandung, Indonesia.

He said the suspect had undergone a series of NII military training in the neighbouring countries from 2015 to 2018.

“His Malaysian wife had also taken the oath of allegiance. The couple had planned to go to Syria along with their children to join Daesh (militant group),” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Mohamad Fuzi said another Indonesian, aged 27, who admitted to being involved with also Daesh had saved 100 videos and 90 pictures of Daesh activities on his mobile phone, was picked up in Petaling Jaya on the same day.

“The man had been promoting Daesh-related activities by uploading pictures and videos of the militant group on Facebook,” he said. According to Mohamad Fuzi, the third Indonesian suspect, a 42-year-old factory worker, was arrested in Ipoh, Perak last Saturday. The man had confessed to having contacts with a Jamaat Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group member who was allegedly involved in the killing of a police officer at the Brimob Headquarters in West Java, Indonesia on May 10, he said. Mohamad Fuzi said police had also detained a local man and woman, both aged 24, in Johor last Monday.

“The unemployed female suspect has channelled RM4,000 to Muhammad Nasrullah Latif, a Daesh group member who was killed in Syria in March,” he said.

The male suspect, Mohamad Fuzi said, had allegedly uploaded threatening posting on Facebook to launch bomb attacks in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines had frequent contact with Daesh member Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, who was said to have been killed in Syria.

The sixth arrest, in Skudai, Johor last Tuesday, involved a 34-year-old unemployed man, who had allegedly threatened to kill the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Prime Minister and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, on Facebook.

He also said police detained the seventh suspect a 21-year-old male factory worker, who admitted to supporting Daesh and planning to go to Syria, in Masai, Johor the same day. — Bernama