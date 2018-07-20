Call for swapping, transfer of PBT staff to curb corruption in Johor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat yesterday proposed for swapping and transfer of officers and members of local authorities (PBT) be implemented in the state to curb corruption.

He said this was because working at the same local authority for too long would expose the PBT officers and members to possible corruption.

“I have talked to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) about this.

“There are PBT staff who have been working at the same place for far too long, some from the day they reported for duty until the day they went on retirement.

“So, I propose for a change in this policy to allow swapping or transfer of staff among the PBT in the state.

By doing this, it could lessen the possibility of corruption.” Suhaizan said this to reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Johor MACC delegation led by its director, Datuk Azmi Alias, at his office here yesterday. — Bernama