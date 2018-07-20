Deputy speaker reminds members of parliament to show proper decorum

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat Nga Kor Ming yesterday reminded all Members of Parliament (MPs) from the government and the opposition to show proper decorum and prove their credibility as the people’s elected representatives.

He said the MPs were given the mandate by the people and hence their every action and behaviour in the Dewan Rakyat would be closely observed.

“As such, I would like to remind all of you, Honourable MPs, that every word you said will be recorded in the hansard, and that it also reflected the character and attitude of the individual,” he said when presiding over debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here yesterday.

Nga also shared some guidelines for the MPs to play a more effective roles in Parliament, which include ascertaining whether their speech contains ideas that would benefit the people, the nation or even the Parliament itself, or just an empty talk.

He said it was equally important for the MPs not to utter racist remarks or using religions to achieve personal agenda.

“As part of the parliamentary reform process, I will try to give adequate opportunity and space for all MPs to debate and ask questions, but if certain individuals are trying to be stubborn or create an unnecessary commotion or use foul language which violates the Parliamentary Convention, I will have to use my power under Standing Order 42, 43 and 44, including to send you out for a break or to suspend you for not more than 10 days,” he said.

Earlier, Nga who presided the sitting for the first time yesterday, captured the media’s attention when he managed to control the situation when a commotion broke up when Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was debating the motion.

A war of words broke out when R.S.N Rayer (PH-Jelutong) asked Ahmad Zahid to retract the word ‘munafik’ (hypocrite) which he described as rude and disrespectful as it clearly referred to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Despite being famous for his boldness in making comments, Nga successfully maintained his composure and appeared professional in asking the MPs to calm down and let Ahmad Zahid to explain the word.

His action and request was not only heeded by the MPs, but also received a round of applause by members of the media at the media centre.

The sitting continues on Monday. —Bernama