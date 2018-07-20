Fight stigma related to mental health and disorders — Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should stop stigmatising people with mental health problems and should instead boost their literacy on mental health, especially when the World Health Organisation (WHO) has pointed out a three-fold increase in the number of people with mental health issues in the country over the last two decades.

The Patron of the Malaysian Psychiatric Association (MPA) Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said stigmatising people with mental health issue is counter productive and constitutes a barrier for those affected in seeking treatment.

“Stigmatisation not only revolves around the suffering individual but also their family members who shy away from providing physical and emotional support for those affected. Hence, stigmatization can be a big barrier for them in seeking proper treatment,” he said in his keynote speech at the 22nd Malaysian Conference of Psychological Medicine (MCPM) here yesterday.

Lee also noted that many remained in the dark over the differences between mental health problems and mental illness. The former consists of regular symptoms of stress while the latter involves serious mental disorder such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Effective screening mechanism also plays an important role where the professionals can help in determining the likelihood of an individual to suffer from a particular mental illness .

In addition, all stakeholders should provide support to the existing community’s mental health programmes to promote good mental health in the community, he said.

The three-day MCPM from July 19 to 21 is held to increase awareness and educate the society regarding mental health issues. – Bernama