Localised haze engulfs Sibu

SIBU: Haze engulfed the riverine town this morning as the hot and dry weather persists.

According to Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) controller Peter Sawal, this was localised haze.

“Some local land lot owners cleared their lots for house construction. Air Pollution Index (API) throughout the state is below 100,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

The API guide from Department of Environment (DOE) indicates reading from 0 to 50 as ‘healthy’, 51-100 ‘moderate’, 101-200 ‘unhealthy’, 201-300 ‘very unhealthy’ and 301 and above, ‘hazardous’.

Observations made today found there was thick haze at Bukit Penyau Road, Salim around 8am. Safety-conscious motorists were spotted switching on their car lights.

Haze also blanketed the mighty Rajang River.

Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi, however, said there was no rescheduling of boat schedules despite the hazy condition here.

“We would like to advice the skippers to take the necessary precaution,” he advised.

Malaysian Meteorological Department Sarawak director Wong Teck Kiong had said it might take another week for Sarawak to experience rain, as a respite to the current ‘peak dry period’ which is expected to last until late July or early next month.

Wong said during this dry period, Sarawak would also be experiencing a slightly below normal rainfall.