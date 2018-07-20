Nation 

Malaysia to continue to be business-friendly, says PM

Dr Mahathir in a group photo with ACCCIM members at the event. Bernama photo

 

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today assured investors that Malaysia will continue to be a business-friendly nation and will continue to welcome more foreign and domestic direct investments.

The premier said the new government would enhance anti-corruption practices to ensure a clean business environment and fair play.

“This government is a new government and it will be business-friendly. It will not be corrupt. I know some business people are worried if they deal with a person who is corrupt, some retaliation might occur by the person concerned or his colleagues.”

“We will protect you from any retaliation. We want a clean government and I believe so do you,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) 72nd Annual General Meeting here today. – Bernama

