Malaysia to continue to be business-friendly, says PM
KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today assured investors that Malaysia will continue to be a business-friendly nation and will continue to welcome more foreign and domestic direct investments.
The premier said the new government would enhance anti-corruption practices to ensure a clean business environment and fair play.
“This government is a new government and it will be business-friendly. It will not be corrupt. I know some business people are worried if they deal with a person who is corrupt, some retaliation might occur by the person concerned or his colleagues.”
“We will protect you from any retaliation. We want a clean government and I believe so do you,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) 72nd Annual General Meeting here today. – Bernama