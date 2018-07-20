Ministry welcomes the move to reopen KKIA2 – Liew

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah welcomes the move of AirAsia to reopen Kota Kinabalu International Airport Terminal 2 (KKIA2) if it can boost tourism in the State.

Minister Christina Liew said it is a good suggestion, especially if it can really bring in five million tourists, as projected by AirAsia Berhad group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

“I welcome the suggestion. After all, we are opening Sabah up for more tourism activities so if by reopening KKIA2 we can generate those figures, I welcome that,” she said.

Christina, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, acknowledged that the technicalities and administration matters must duly be taken up with the relevant Ministries, but affirmed that it is a “commendable” idea.

Tony Fernandes in a press conference yesterday said AirAsia is set on reopening KKIA2 and is confident it can generate traffic of almost double the amount of tourists the airline is currently bringing in to Sabah.

He further said the airport could reopen in six months or less, with an estimated budget of RM20 million for its reopening and refurbishment.