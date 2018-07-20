Modern Living Furniture Fair at Vivacity

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Modern Living Furniture Fair, which started yesterday, will be open daily from 10am to 10pm until Sunday at Ground Floor, Vivacity Megamall.

It features products such as high quality fabric sofas, Italian cowhide leather sofas, beds, mattresses, and wardrobes.

The fabric sofas are waterproof, while the custom leather sofas come in many colours.

All the furniture comes with a manufacturer’s warranty – 10 years for sofas, 15 years for mattresses, and five years for wardrobes.

Purchases during the fair will be entitled to free gifts including natural latex pillows, mini designer stools, and coffee tables.

There are also complete home furniture packages and free delivery offers including to Serian and Sri Aman.

The fair comes at an ideal time prior to the implementation of the sales and service tax (SST) in September.